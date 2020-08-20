WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 6,856 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $2,316,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $4,142,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,002.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,320 shares of company stock worth $13,192,240. 20.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

WMS opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $61.65.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

