WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Echostar were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SATS. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Echostar in the second quarter valued at $251,000. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Echostar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Echostar by 2,606.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 70,867 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Echostar in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Echostar by 42.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Echostar alerts:

Echostar stock opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Echostar Co. has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.65 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Echostar Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Echostar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.