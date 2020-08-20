WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Short Interest Up 45.0% in July

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the July 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WCAGY opened at $0.78 on Thursday. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $180.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WCAGY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. WIRECARD AG/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About WIRECARD AG/ADR

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

