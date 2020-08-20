Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Update

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the July 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 989,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of WIX opened at $286.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.34.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Wix.Com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wix.Com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wix.Com from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Wix.Com from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,332,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, EMS Capital LP purchased a new position in Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,578,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

