World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of World Fuel Services worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 22.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 100.2% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 84.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INT shares. ValuEngine downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $26.65 on Thursday. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

