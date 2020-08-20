WUXI BIOLOGICS/ADR (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WUXI BIOLOGICS/ADR (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of WUXI BIOLOGICS/ADR stock opened at $46.48 on Thursday. WUXI BIOLOGICS/ADR has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for WUXI BIOLOGICS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WUXI BIOLOGICS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.