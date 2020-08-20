Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 297.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,298 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra raised Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

Shares of WYNN opened at $81.63 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.07.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

