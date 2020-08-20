XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XCel Brands had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. XCel Brands has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.02.

Get XCel Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.