Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.23 Million

Analysts expect that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce $36.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.58 million and the lowest is $31.30 million. Xencor posted sales of $21.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $90.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $102.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $82.46 million, with estimates ranging from $50.41 million to $151.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xencor in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 77.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XNCR opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. Xencor has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

