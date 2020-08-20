XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $123.89

XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $123.89 and traded as low as $123.00. XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at $123.00, with a volume of 34,460 shares trading hands.

XPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $250.93 million and a PE ratio of 34.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.44%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.