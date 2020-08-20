Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Down 28.9% in August

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the July 30th total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YTRA opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the second quarter worth $441,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 531,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 3.4% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 683,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.