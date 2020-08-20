Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the second quarter worth about $3,613,000. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 89.1% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 5,131,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,796 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 5.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 531,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YTRA stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.78. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

