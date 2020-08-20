Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes Sells 10,000 Shares

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,077,473.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew J. Reintjes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yeti alerts:

On Monday, July 13th, Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $421,000.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $345,700.00.

YETI stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $55.04.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Yeti’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yeti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Yeti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Yeti by 1,958.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yeti by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Yeti by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.