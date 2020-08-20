Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) CFO Sells $1,008,064.82 in Stock

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 20,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $1,008,064.82.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $49.38 on Thursday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.92.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yeti during the second quarter worth about $126,304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,665 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,656,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 932,666 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Yeti by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,604,000 after acquiring an additional 769,660 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YETI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Yeti from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

