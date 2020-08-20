Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

YIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Yintech Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Yintech Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Yintech Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Yintech Investment in a report on Saturday, June 13th.

Shares of Yintech Investment stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. Yintech Investment has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $515.85 million, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.09.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Yintech Investment had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $69.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yintech Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Yintech Investment by 31.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yintech Investment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yintech Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

