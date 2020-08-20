YOU COIN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.04 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 3% against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00139775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.84 or 0.01756790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00189493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00142962 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000157 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.