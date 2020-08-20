Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $671.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to post sales of $671.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $648.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $694.00 million. Crane posted sales of $772.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. Crane’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CR. ValuEngine downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra reduced their price target on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 96.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crane has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Crane in the first quarter worth $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Crane in the second quarter worth $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Crane by 35.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Crane in the first quarter worth $154,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.