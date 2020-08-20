Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Brokerages expect Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) to post $5.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.71 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $6.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $21.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.83 billion to $22.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.15 billion to $23.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,862.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $34,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI opened at $40.33 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.