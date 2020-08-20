Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will report $115.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.01 million and the lowest is $115.00 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $114.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $447.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $441.70 million to $451.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $495.91 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $515.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.20 million.

A number of research firms have commented on POWI. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other Power Integrations news, Director William George sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $61,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,968.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,056 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 3.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $543,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 24.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $116.53 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $118.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.19%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

