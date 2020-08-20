Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.45). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Provention Bio stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $725.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.00. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,924.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,565,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,919,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,550 shares of company stock worth $89,552. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 1,012.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

