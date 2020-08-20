Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will report $78.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.47 million. TrueCar posted sales of $90.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $285.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.28 million to $289.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $264.67 million, with estimates ranging from $249.64 million to $293.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TrueCar from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TrueCar by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 344,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TrueCar by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,679,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 882,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TrueCar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 29,513 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,926 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

