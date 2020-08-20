Zacks: Analysts Expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will report $17.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.56 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $18.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $74.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.26 billion to $75.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $71.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.53 billion to $75.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

NYSE C opened at $50.34 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

