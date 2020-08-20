Zacks: Analysts Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report sales of $241.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $239.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.77 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $298.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.73. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $58,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,827 shares of company stock worth $11,387,155. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $127,391,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 332.9% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,756,000 after acquiring an additional 805,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,178,000 after acquiring an additional 686,162 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $26,314,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $24,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $69.95 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

