Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) to report $3.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.14 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $13.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $14.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $17.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

TEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Tenneco from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

In other Tenneco news, Director Thomas C. Freyman bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,076.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Usitalo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,351 shares in the company, valued at $169,099.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter worth $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 149.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter worth $91,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEN opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.82. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.