Zacks: Brokerages Expect CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to report sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $9.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $9.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $11.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIB. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.48.

NYSE:GIB opened at $69.22 on Thursday. CGI has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $87.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 43.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

