Zacks: Brokerages Expect Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $356.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) will announce $356.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $335.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $368.13 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $394.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $135,647.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $871,210.89. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

