ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ZENYF opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 million, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. ZEN Graphene Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.62.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

