Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the July 30th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. ZIX has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.52 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZIX news, Director Richard Spurr sold 10,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $66,837.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ZIX by 25.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,407,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 490,103 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter worth $15,525,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ZIX by 67.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,075,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 833,524 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZIX by 1.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ZIX by 62.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 927,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 355,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

