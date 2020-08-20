Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the July 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ZMTP stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Zoom Telephonics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $46.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Get Zoom Telephonics alerts:

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Zulu Holdings Llc purchased 822,368 shares of Zoom Telephonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $1,759,867.52. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Telephonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Telephonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.