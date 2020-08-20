Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Short Interest Update

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the May 31st total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.91.

ZYNE opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.07. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $12.51.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.33). On average, analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

