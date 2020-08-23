$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. 1,200,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $510,212.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $435,846.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,721 shares of company stock worth $1,912,909 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

