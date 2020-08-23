-$0.73 EPS Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KPTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of KPTI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.20. 1,197,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.44. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $145,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,786,020.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,930. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

