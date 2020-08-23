1irstcoin Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $15.24 million and approximately $26,188.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00003648 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.60 or 0.00707489 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.26 or 0.01227035 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034704 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000659 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008049 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004849 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,769,733 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

