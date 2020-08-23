24,476 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.1% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $109,968,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167,470 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 34.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $797,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 249.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,175,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. 11,058,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,461,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $244.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.