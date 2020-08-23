3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.13). 3D Systems reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.58 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,485 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,708,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,127. The stock has a market cap of $660.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.56. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

