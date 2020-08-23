Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,710,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 10,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $102.40. 3,584,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.64. The firm has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Argus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

