ADAMANT Messenger Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $341.00 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $788,626.79 and $341.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00028471 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 105,008,816 coins and its circulating supply is 84,866,806 coins. ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

