Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Price Reaches $0.0298 on Exchanges

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded up 70.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market capitalization of $721.14 million and $10,532.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded up 372.8% against the US dollar.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

AIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

