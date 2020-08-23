Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 11,746 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,396 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.3% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 111,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 5.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $55.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Argus downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

