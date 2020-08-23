Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 2,127.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,693 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.12% of B&G Foods worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 694.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $329,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in B&G Foods by 190.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

B&G Foods stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.31. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $512.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.57 million. Research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

