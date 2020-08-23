Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cummins from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Melius lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.35.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $209.03 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $215.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

