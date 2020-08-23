Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 2,510 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $159.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $162.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.