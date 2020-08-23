Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 3,174 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,788,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,561,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,767,000 after purchasing an additional 79,597 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,560,000 after purchasing an additional 221,466 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 6.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,149,000 after buying an additional 101,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 20.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,672,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,841,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $157.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

