Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $218.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $218.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

