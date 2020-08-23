Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $127.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

