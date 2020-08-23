Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,781,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 160,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 84,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,109,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

