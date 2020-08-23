Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,961,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,858,000 after buying an additional 1,969,200 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,841,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,630,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,477,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $781,822,000 after buying an additional 1,293,669 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $265.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $268.00. The company has a market cap of $676.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.