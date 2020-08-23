Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,526 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

