Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,007 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 207.8% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.