Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 23,650 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 494.8% during the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 87,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.87.

